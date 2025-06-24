Best wishes to WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jun 24, 2025 13:55 GMT
Adam Pearce is RAW
Adam Pearce. [Image from WWE.com]

It's a special day for WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, as he is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Pearce initially signed with WWE in 2015 as a full-time trainer at the Performance Center and a producer for NXT.

He was promoted to an on-screen role on the main roster in January 2020, serving as an authority figure for both SmackDown and RAW. In October 2023, Triple H promoted the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion to the role of RAW's General Manager.

Pearce had a busy night on this week's RAW, as he announced two new matches for WWE Night of Champions 2025, besides revealing that the previously scheduled Intercontinental Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles would not take place this weekend due to a legitimate injury to the reigning champion.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce comments on his potential in-ring return

Last month, Adam Pearce took to his Instagram account to address a fan's query about his potential in-ring return.

The RAW GM stated that he would not return to professional wrestling full-time. However, the 47-year-old has kept the door open for one final bout before he hangs up his wrestling boots.

"Uh, two answers. Short answers—Yeah, I'll probably have another wrestling match before I die. But no, I have no desire to have a full-time run, brother. Not in WWE, not in NWA, not anywhere. And even if I did, honestly, even if I did... in a month, I'm 47 years old, and that would not be good for my health. So, will I have a wrestling match sometime in my life before I hang it up for good? Yeah, obviously, I love wrestling. I love pro wrestling. I will always love pro wrestling. Will I have a run anywhere in a full-time capacity? No, no, no, no, no, no, noooooooo," he said.

It will be interesting to see how long Adam Pearce continues as RAW’s General Manager.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Adam Pearce a very happy 47th birthday.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Edited by Yash Mittal
