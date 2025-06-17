Best wishes to WWE legend Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya

WWE legend Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya, has been in headlines lately after she captured her second NCAA Championship in a row in the women's shot put. Her selfie with the Beast Incarnate also made waves on social media. Fans discussed the massive resemblance between the father-daughter duo from their looks to their athletic abilities.

Many even discussed the hypothetical situation of her becoming a huge star if she were to follow in her father's footsteps and join pro wrestling or MMA. Mya recently took to her official Instagram account and penned an emotional message as she bid goodbye to Colorado State University (CSU).

The 23-year-old expressed that her journey at CSU taught her a great deal; every setback was worth it, and she is thankful for all the memories and lessons learned. She also stated that it wasn’t easy to become a two-time national champion, but she achieved everything with the support of her amazing team, family, and friends, as well as her hard work.

Furthermore, she gave a special shoutout to her coach, Brian Bedard, for believing in her abilities and being a constant supporter. She ended by writing that she is excited for her journey outside, to achieve new goals and capture new memories.

Mya Lesnar’s coach shared how he didn't know WWE legend Brock Lesnar before

In an interview earlier this year, Mya Lesnar's coach, Brian Bedard, shared a story when Brock Lesnar called him, referring his daughter for selection in the college team.

Hilariously, Coach revealed that he didn’t know who he was as he didn’t follow WWE much, and later his team told him about the Beast Incarnate.

"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE," said Bedard.

It will be interesting to see what plans Mya Lesnar has for herself after she graduates from college.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Brock's daughter, Mya Lesnar, the best for whatever is next.

