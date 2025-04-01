Best wishes to WWE legend Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the few remaining active legends in WWE and all of pro wrestling. Today is a very special day for The Viper.

Orton is gearing up for his WrestleMania 41 match with Kevin Owens, who cost him four months of his career last year. After months of inactivity, The Apex Predator returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber 2025 to rekindle his heated rivalry with The Prizefighter.

While fans celebrate Orton every time he graces them with his presence in the ring, it is important to acknowledge a personal milestone of his life. Birthday wishes go out to Randy Orton as he turns 45 today (April 1, 2025).

Randy Orton sends a stern warning to Kevin Owens ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens cost Randy Orton his match against Drew McIntyre this past week on SmackDown. After the show, The Viper confirmed that he will lock horns with KO on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Orton also vowed to deliver a Punt Kick to Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I was out for four freaking months because Kevin Owens dropped me on my head. Four months, no matches. Four months, the ring rust started to build up, and now I'm out, I got my second match in four months. Beat Carmelo Hayes two weeks ago, and now I'm out there with Drew McIntyre of all people, and Kevin Owens wants to stick his nose in my business. Now, the match is set. Owens-Orton, WrestleMania. Piledriver versus Punt Kick. But he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard, come the day, on WrestleMania, Grandest Stage of [Them] All, I am going to send his head clear over the freaking roof. Just wait and watch. Night One. WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens, your a** is mine."

Randy Orton has made it clear that he plans to go after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship once he's done with Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows. Will The Apex Predator win his 15th world title this year? Only time will tell.

