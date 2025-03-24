Best Wishes to WWE legend The Undertaker

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 24, 2025 15:43 GMT
The Undertaker (Image Credits: wwe.com)
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is the definition of a living legend. Today is a very special day for The Deadman.

The Phenom may not be an active in-ring competitor anymore, but fans continue to cherish the memories he created and his lasting impact that goes far beyond pro wrestling.

The Undertaker rode off into the sunset with his head held high after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard match in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One. Although he didn't have the smoothest transition post-retirement, he remains involved with WWE in a backstage capacity.

This day is a special occasion for the legend. Birthday wishes go out to The Deadman as he turns 60 today (March 24, 2025)!

Will The Undertaker come out of retirement in WWE?

Drew McIntyre recently called out The Undertaker for one more match.

In an interview with the Ten Count, The Scotsman reflected on his 0-2 record against The Deadman and said that the latter owes him another match:

"I'm not gonna go on about if it happens, it happens, it would be a dream come true. The Undertaker versus anybody would be a huge deal. The Undertaker just showing up would be a huge deal. But if I had the opportunity to be in one last program with him, just the history we've got together. He was legitimately my mentor from age about 22 to 25, being around him, learning from him, watching him how he conducted himself as such a leader and such a force in WWE. Having the match where he ended my undefeated streak, inevitably the tag team match where he got me again so I'm own one," he said
Taker vs. McIntyre has WrestleMania written all over it. As interesting as it sounds on paper, it is unlikely that a match between the two men will materialize anytime soon.

Edited by Ken Cameron
