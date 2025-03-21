The Undertaker gets called out for one more match in WWE

With WrestleMania 41 upon us, it's quite common for The Undertaker to get called out for another WWE match. SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre recently addressed the possibility of facing The Deadman in a dream match.

The Phenom hasn't wrestled since his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. However, he has struggled to embrace his retirement and often talked about getting the itch to wrestle again.

In an interview with the Ten Count, Drew McIntyre said a match with The Undertaker would be a dream come true.

The Scotsman added that he looked up to Taker while growing up. He feels The Undertaker owes him a rematch after getting the better of him in their previous meeting.

"I'm not gonna go on about if it happens, it happens, it would be a dream come true. The Undertaker versus anybody would be a huge deal. The Undertaker just showing up would be a huge deal. But if I had the opportunity to be in one last program with him, just the history we've got together. He was legitimately my mentor from age about 22 to 25, being around him, learning from him, watching him how he conducted himself as such a leader and such a force in WWE. Having the match where he ended my undefeated streak, inevitably the tag team match where he got me again so I'm own one," he said. [1:00 - 1:28]

Check out his full interview below:

Does WWE legend The Undertaker have one more match left in him?

Speaking on a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker opened up about his struggles with retirement.

He admitted that he ran out of gas, which forced him to hang up his boots.

"In my mind, my mind's eye, I could still go, but in my heart, I wanted to go, but I knew, like I was like, 'I'm done, I'm out of gas.' It took me a while to really come to grips with it, even though I knew I was doing the right thing, but it was still like there was a huge void. Like, 'What do I do now?' Like, I don't know that I want to coach. I don't know that I want to do this. This is like, this is all that I know for the past 30-plus years."

Despite being retired, The Deadman continues to work for WWE in various capacities. He last appeared on an episode of WWE NXT Roadblock, where he gave Oba Femi a pep talk before his match.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please credit the Ten Count and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

