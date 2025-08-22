Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Jey Uso

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 22, 2025 02:59 GMT
The star has reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)

Jey Uso has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and is an integral part of the main roster. He has quickly become beloved by the fans, and it seems that the star is doing well, even though he is currently not a champion. Now, it's time to send best wishes to the star.

Ad

Jey Uso is celebrating his 40th birthday on August 22, with his twin Jimmy. The star is heading into a big event in the coming days, and is reaching a stage in his life when people start winding up their careers. Now with better medical facilities and wellness treatments, wrestlers compete for far longer and continue into their late 40s. With that being said, fans have a lot more from Uso to look forward to.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his birthday month, Jey Uso has a chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion again. He will be facing Seth Rollins, as will CM Punk and LA Knight. The stars are competing in a Fatal Four-Way match for the title at Clash in Paris, and it remains to be seen who can walk away as the champion.

Will Jey have another reason to celebrate before the month is over? That remains to be seen, but the star now deserves best wishes while he celebrates his birthday on August 22.

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Jey Uso's brother, Jimmy Uso, is also celebrating his birthday, but he also has another reason to be happy

While the stars are born on the same day, Jimmy Uso has another reason to celebrate.

The star recently broke the news with Naomi on Stephanie McMahon's podcast that they are expecting their first child. The Glow relinquished her title to spend more time with her family and herself.

The star will be gone upwards of nine months.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications