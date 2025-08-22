Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Jey Uso

Jey Uso has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and is an integral part of the main roster. He has quickly become beloved by the fans, and it seems that the star is doing well, even though he is currently not a champion. Now, it's time to send best wishes to the star.Jey Uso is celebrating his 40th birthday on August 22, with his twin Jimmy. The star is heading into a big event in the coming days, and is reaching a stage in his life when people start winding up their careers. Now with better medical facilities and wellness treatments, wrestlers compete for far longer and continue into their late 40s. With that being said, fans have a lot more from Uso to look forward to.In his birthday month, Jey Uso has a chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion again. He will be facing Seth Rollins, as will CM Punk and LA Knight. The stars are competing in a Fatal Four-Way match for the title at Clash in Paris, and it remains to be seen who can walk away as the champion.Will Jey have another reason to celebrate before the month is over? That remains to be seen, but the star now deserves best wishes while he celebrates his birthday on August 22.Jey Uso's brother, Jimmy Uso, is also celebrating his birthday, but he also has another reason to be happyWhile the stars are born on the same day, Jimmy Uso has another reason to celebrate.The star recently broke the news with Naomi on Stephanie McMahon's podcast that they are expecting their first child. The Glow relinquished her title to spend more time with her family and herself.The star will be gone upwards of nine months.