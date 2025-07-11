Best wishes to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has seemingly been written off WWE TV after being assaulted by Karrion Kross and then defeated by Bron Breakker on RAW this past week.

Zayn has been on an interesting run on WWE TV over the past few months, and if he is taking some time away, then it could be to celebrate his 41st Birthday, which is today (July 12). It's unclear if Sami's attack will lead to a lengthy storyline absence or if this is building to the return of Roman Reigns and the reunion of The Bloodline to take on Seth Rollins' new team.

Zayn has been part of WWE since 2013, and in that time, he climbed through the ranks from NXT to the main roster and is now a major player on RAW.

Zayn was also a huge part of the success of The Bloodline, a story that ran for four years and allowed someone who wasn't a member of the family to become an "Honorary Uce," but later turned his back on Roman Reigns and battled him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023 in his hometown of Montreal.

What's next for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW?

Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker have had issues in recent months, and at present, it appears that Breakker has all the momentum. Zayn has been unable to get past the former Intercontinental Champion, but could return refreshed ahead of SummerSlam and find a way past Bron in the same way he did against Gunther at WrestleMania 40 last year.

Sami Zayn has a number of allies on RAW, but Jey Uso has also felt the wrath of Seth Rollins' new stable in recent weeks and it's clear that they need someone else to step up to help them take down Bronson Reed, Rollins and Bron Breakker once and for all, and a returning Roman Reigns could be the man for the job.

