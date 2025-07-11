Best wishes to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 11, 2025 19:05 GMT
Best wishes to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn (image via WWE)
Sami Zayn in the ring (image via WWE.com)

Sami Zayn has seemingly been written off WWE TV after being assaulted by Karrion Kross and then defeated by Bron Breakker on RAW this past week.

Ad

Zayn has been on an interesting run on WWE TV over the past few months, and if he is taking some time away, then it could be to celebrate his 41st Birthday, which is today (July 12). It's unclear if Sami's attack will lead to a lengthy storyline absence or if this is building to the return of Roman Reigns and the reunion of The Bloodline to take on Seth Rollins' new team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Zayn has been part of WWE since 2013, and in that time, he climbed through the ranks from NXT to the main roster and is now a major player on RAW.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Zayn was also a huge part of the success of The Bloodline, a story that ran for four years and allowed someone who wasn't a member of the family to become an "Honorary Uce," but later turned his back on Roman Reigns and battled him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023 in his hometown of Montreal.

Ad

What's next for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW?

Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker have had issues in recent months, and at present, it appears that Breakker has all the momentum. Zayn has been unable to get past the former Intercontinental Champion, but could return refreshed ahead of SummerSlam and find a way past Bron in the same way he did against Gunther at WrestleMania 40 last year.

Ad

Sami Zayn has a number of allies on RAW, but Jey Uso has also felt the wrath of Seth Rollins' new stable in recent weeks and it's clear that they need someone else to step up to help them take down Bronson Reed, Rollins and Bron Breakker once and for all, and a returning Roman Reigns could be the man for the job.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications