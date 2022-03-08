Beth Phoenix gives heartfelt two-word reaction to Edge's attitude change on WWE RAW

Edge turned heel as he attacked AJ Styles to build up their WrestleMania match last week on WWE RAW. It appears that even his wife Beth Phoenix is surprised by his new attitude.

The Hall of Famer announced an open challenge for WrestleMania 38 and urged the men's locker room to step up. Just when he thought no one would show up, Styles accepted the challenge. However, Edge attacked the Phenomenal One and hit him with a con-chair before leaving the ring.

Phoenix took to Twitter following Edge's segment on RAW, where she revealed that she was "very worried." It could be a direct reaction to the eriee promo that the former 11-time World Champion delivered.

AJ Styles wasn't present this week after it was announced that the former Champion had suffered a neck injury during Edge's attack last week on RAW.

Beth Phoenix and Edge recently appeared together on WWE RAW

Beth Phoenix is a former women's champion and was recently part of a storyline with her husband against Maryse and The Miz.

The two couples faced off at The Royal Rumble back in January, which was the last time Phoenix was seen on WWE TV.

Coming back to Styles and Edge, the duo has a history dating to the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match. In the bout, The Rated-R superstar delivered a Spear that separated Styles' shoulder and then forced the former champion to eliminate him so that he could get the appropriate medical attention.

This has factored into their feud heading into WrestleMania. It should be interesting to hear from Styles when he is finally cleared to return to WWE RAW.

