"I knew something was wrong" - Beth Phoenix opens up on career-threatening injury she sustained in her first RAW match

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has opened up on suffering a severe injury in her first match on Monday Night RAW.

The Glamazon is the focus of the latest episode in WWE's Icons series. In the episode, Phoenix goes into detail on breaking her jaw in her first match on the main roster. Surprisingly, the break came as a result of a simple slap at the hands of fellow WWE Superstar Victoria.

Phoenix revealed she initially thought the injury to be a knocked-out tooth. It was only when she was examined by medical staff that she realized it was much worse than she thought:

"I'm finally going to have my debut as a singles wrestler and I'm facing Victoria. We had something planned where I was supposed to slap, and slap back. When Victoria hit me, I had my mouth open ever so slightly. I knew something was wrong... I thought something had happened and I had lost a tooth.

"They hustled me into medical and I'm sitting there and I'm kind of like "Guys, I just lost a tooth, I'm sure it's OK!"... They opened my mouth, like this, and I saw everyone in the room recoil. That's when I knew it was probably bad."

Phoenix revealed her jaw had been completely "shattered" in the incident and she was required to have steel plates and screws inserted.

A horrific injury suffered in her first #WWERaw singles match nearly derailed @TheBethPhoenix's career.



Get the full scoop on #TheGlamazon's amazing life story on an all-new #WWEIcons, streaming on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/Q0wZMu306d — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 28, 2021

After recovering and working her way back to the main roster, Phoenix went on to have a stellar WWE career, winning multiple championships. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Beth Phoenix's WWE Icons episode is available to watch now on the WWE Network.

Beth Phoenix reacts to Edge's actions on Smackdown

WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO NOW pic.twitter.com/JuKWSirW2N — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 27, 2021

On the latest episode of SmackDown, tensions boiled over between the three combatants in the WrestleMania Universal Championship match. This resulted in Edge unleashing a barrage of steel chair shots on Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso and WWE staff.

Shocked by her husband's actions, Beth Phoenix took to Twitter with a short statement:

What did you do. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 27, 2021

Time will tell as to whether Beth Phoenix gets involved in the unraveling Universal title storyline. Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against both Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37.