Beth Phoenix reacts to Edge's Royal Rumble win

Beth Phoenix took to Twitter immediately after Edge's Royal Rumble win and posted a wholesome picture in response to the WWE Hall of Famer's big moment.

The Rated-R Superstar entered the Royal Rumble at #1 and ended up winning the match by eliminating his arch-rival Randy Orton in the end. Beth Phoenix posted a tweet soon after, reacting to her husband's big win. She posted a picture of a note that Edge had written for her days ago, letting her know that he will be competing in the Royal Rumble match.

Beth Phoenix made a little edit on the note, as can be seen below:

I fixed it for you. ❤️ 🥲 pic.twitter.com/orkbuhv4KR — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 1, 2021

Edge is going to WrestleMania 37 to compete for the top title

Edge won his second Royal Rumble by throwing out Randy Orton in the end. The WWE Hall of Famer's Road to WrestleMania has kicked off, and it's going to be interesting to see who will be he will pick for a title match at WrestleMania.

Edge has held the World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship in the past but has never won the Universal Championship. A match between Roman Reigns and Edge certainly sounds WrestleMania main event worthy. On the other hand, a Drew McIntyre vs. Edge outing is something fans wouldn't mind as well.

Who will be Edge's opponent come WrestleMania 37? Will it be The Tribal Chief or The Scottish Psychopath? Sound off in the comment section!