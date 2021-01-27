Beth Phoenix reveals how Edge informed her of Royal Rumble entry

In an amusing tweet, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has revealed how Edge informed her about his decision to enter the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on last night's edition of WWE RAW and revealed that he would be entering the 2021 match. Now, his wife and former WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix has revealed in a hilarious tweet how The Rated-R Superstar informed her about the big announcement. Check out the tweet below:

Me: so. Rumble huh?

Him: Yea! I told you I was!

Also Him: pic.twitter.com/EGKT6RTsDY — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 26, 2021

Edge will be making history when he enters the Royal Rumble match

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, Edge will be creating an impressive record when he enters the 2021 Royal Rumble match. The former World Champion will have entered Royal Rumbles in the 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

Edge is a former Royal Rumble winner and knows exactly what it takes to win the annual free-for-all. He made his surprise return from an injury in 2010 to enter the match and win it all in the end. Unfortunately, Edge then failed to defeat Chris Jericho for the World title at WrestleMania 26.

Edge Declares For 2021 Men's WWE Royal Rumble https://t.co/4zkdKMw7YN — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) January 26, 2021

In 2020, Edge made his return to the ring after a career-ending injury that kept him out for almost a decade. He got injured again during his Backlash outing against Randy Orton, and has finally announced his big return to WWE.

Here's Edge giving an update on his triceps injury back in 2020:

"So, I don't know yet. I know it's a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, 'Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.' So, I don't know if it's the injury itself [or] if it's I'm a little older, I don't know what it is, but it's not as fast as I would've liked."

Edge is determined to win the 2021 Royal Rumble and go on to headline The Show of Shows. Will he come out victorious this Sunday? Sound off in the comments.