Beth Phoenix sends a message to Edge ahead of his rumored final WWE match

Beth Phoenix sent a message to Edge ahead of what could be his final match in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar is all set to face fellow WWE veteran Sheamus on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. This might be his very last outing in the squared circle.

Beth Phoenix took to Instagram and sent a heartfelt message to Edge ahead of his big clash with Sheamus.

"Can’t wait to celebrate @edgeratedr 25 year career with @wwe on #smackdown ! My wish for you Adam is that on Friday you see and feel how much we all adore you for the iconic performer you are but more importantly, for the beloved person you are inside," she wrote.

Will this be Edge's final WWE match?

Last year, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that he plans to retire in the summer of 2023.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer recently opened up about the upcoming match and explained why it could be the veteran's last hurrah:

"There's a big thing here. A year ago, he had said he was gonna retire at the [2023] summer show in Toronto. And Ron Hutchinson, who is his trainer and has known him for 30 years, he basically said that this is his last match. They certainly did not [build it up like that]. But that was interesting where he said it's probably – it's most likely his last match." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Ultimate Opportunist has done it all in WWE. He miraculously returned to WWE in 2020 after being away from the ring for nine years. It remains to be seen if his bout with Sheamus ends up being his last. If it does, it would be fitting that he ends his career in Toronto.

What do you think? Is this going to be the WWE Hall of Famer's final match? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here