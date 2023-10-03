Beth Phoenix sends a wholesome message to her husband Edge (Adam Copeland) after his AEW debut

At the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, made his debut for All Elite Wrestling. His wife, Beth Phoenix, sent a wholesome message to her husband on social media.

During the closing moments of WrestleDream, Copeland confronted his former tag team partner and reigning TNT Champion, Christian Cage. He even took the fight to Cage's entourage of Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus.

Taking to Instagram, Phoenix shared a wholesome photo of her daughters and sent a message.

"They stayed up late to see Dad. I stayed up late to see that magical sparkle in his eyes." wrote Phoenix

Check out Phoenix's Instagram post:

Adam Copeland (Edge) explained how he felt after making his AEW debut

Following his incredible AEW debut, Adam Copeland spoke with wrestling journalists during the WrestleDream media scrum. The Rated-R Superstar is on the back of his last WWE match, which was against Sheamus on an episode of SmackDown in Toronto in honor of his 25th Anniversary with the company.

Speaking to the media, the 49-year-old star stated that he felt "free" during his debut. He further added that he felt the same while coming out for independent shows. Copeland said:

"I felt free. That's just the word that kept popping (...) I felt free, and it felt fun. I felt almost like the same feeling I would have when I would come out for my indie shows."

Expand Tweet

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion isn't wasting any time in AEW and is already confirmed to make his in-ring debut on next week's Dynamite. He will face Luchasaurus in a one-on-one match.

The Ultimate Opportunist is expected to appear on a weekly basis. It also remains to be seen if Copeland will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

Are you excited about Adam Copeland signing with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

