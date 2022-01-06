Beth Phoenix set to create a unique history with two-time champion at WWE Royal Rumble

At WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Beth Phoenix and Maryse will become the first two women to have faced each other in three different decades. Phoenix took to herself Twitter to share the interesting fact.

The two women will set this unique record courtesy of their mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble 2022.

Throughout the years, Beth Phoenix has battled some of the biggest names in the industry. A former champion herself, The Glamazon has not only shared the ring with talented women but has also faced male superstars.

At Survivor Series 2008, Phoenix faced Maryse in a traditional Survivor Series five-on-five Tag Team Match. They crossed paths again in 2011 when Maryse teamed up with Layla for a match against Beth Phoneix and Eve Torres.

At WWE Day 1, Edge and Beth Phoenix got the last laugh in this intense feud.

Beth Phoenix got involved in Edge vs. The Miz at WWE Day 1

The feud between Edge and The Miz began when the two returned on the same episode of WWE RAW a few weeks ago. The Miz got into a verbal spat with the WWE Hall of Famer.

On RAW before Day 1, Edge got one over The Miz, drenching him and Maryse in Brood Bath during the couple's vow renewal ceremony.

Beth Phoenix recently took some time off as an NXT commentator to take care of her family. However, it was believed Phoenix might return to WWE programming to assist Edge, her husband.

On the RAW after Day 1, Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Royal Rumble 2022 was confirmed.

