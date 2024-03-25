Beth Phoenix shares emotional post; Brie Bella, Maryse, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and others react

Beth Phoenix has shared a very emotional post on Instagram, and WWE Hall of Famers and stars have now reacted, with Brie Bella, Nikki Cross, Maryse, and others commenting and leaving their thoughts.

Beth Phoenix has never kept her love of dogs a secret, and she's not starting now. In an emotional post, the Hall of Famer shared a story about a dog that she and Edge adopted. She spoke about how she had supported all dogs, and their family was a supporter of local shelters, rescues, as well as humane societies. She went on to say that they became familiar with a certain shelter last year.

Through the shelter, they came to know the heartbreaking story of a dog who had been likely kept in a wire cage, bred, neglected, burned, and left to starve when she was abandoned. They wanted to contribute and help when they found out what the dog had been through, but then they decided to adopt the dog as well. She shared that they have given the dog the name Haven Periwinkle. Beth shared the good news that the dog had finally arrived home.

"We reached out to contribute to her care, but had a strong feeling that we wanted to do more than that. So when she was ready… we applied to adopt the little dog that was given the name, Haven Periwinkle. When we received the news that we were selected to bring her home we were filled with joy. Yesterday Haven was finally ready to be picked up…when Haven met our family and our other dogs, there was an overwhelming feeling she was always meant to be a Copeland."

Multiple WWE stars, including Brie Bella, Maryse, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and others, reacted and were overwhelmed in the comments by the story. Natalya even confessed that the story brought tears to her eyes.

Beth Phoenix has gone through an incredible body transformation

Not only content with helping animals, the WWE Hall of Famer has also focused on self-improvement.

Beth Phoenix recently shared an incredible body transformation that showed the muscle she had packed on.

With WrestleMania around the corner, fans will have to wait and see if she makes an appearance.

