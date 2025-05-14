Beth Phoenix shows off impressive physique two years after last WWE match

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has shared a social media update, showing off her impressive physique. She has not wrestled a match in over two years.

The 44-year-old initially hung up her wrestling boots in 2012. However, she came out of retirement to enter the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018. Phoenix returned to the squared circle to work several matches the following year before joining the NXT commentary team.

The Glamazon's last in-ring appearance was at Elimination Chamber 2023. She joined forces with real-life husband Cope (FKA Edge in WWE) to compete with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The WWE Hall of Famers won the bout in front of a packed Montreal crowd.

Earlier today, Beth Phoenix took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself flaunting her back muscles. The three-time WWE Women's Champion appears to be in great shape despite being away from the ring.

"Get Back. #fitafter40 #fitness #momstrong #fitmoms," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Cope opens up about Beth Phoenix's potential in-ring return

Beth Phoenix announced her departure from WWE in August 2024, almost a year after Adam Copeland's exit from the Stamford-based company. There has been a lot of speculation about the former WWE Divas Champion following in her husband's footsteps and signing with AEW.

During his recent interview with TV Insider, the former Edge addressed the rumors about Beth Phoenix potentially joining the AEW roster. The veteran stated that his wife was open to getting back in the ring. However, he also pointed out that Beth was busy with her life, and it would be hard for both of them to be out working.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy. I thought she would be really cool to implement her into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster? Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue, and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing," he said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Beth Phoenix was one of the most dominant women's wrestlers back in the day. It will be interesting to see if she ever decides to get back inside the squared circle for a full-time run.

