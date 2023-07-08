Beth Phoenix has three-word reaction to Edge defeating 33-year-old star in his return match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has shared her thoughts on her husband Edge's match against Grayson Waller on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Rated-R Superstar returned during the show in Madison Square Garden after being gone for several weeks. He was a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect, and during the segment, he denied retiring from wrestling. He announced that he would face the NXT star in the latter's first match on the main roster later on in the show.

Edge defeated Waller via pinfall after he countered his stunner into a spear. After the bout, he praised the Aussie superstar by telling him he swam instead of sinking. Beth Phoenix then took to Twitter to react to the match, stating it was special.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge on his retirement plan

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. During his lengthy career, he has won multiple titles and has shared the ring with many notable stars.

During an interview with The Nation Network, Edge opened up about his retirement plans, stating that he wants to hang up his boots in Canada.

"It was WrestleMania. I retired world champ, and that sounds Cinderella, but I just didn't know. That made it hard to chew on all those years, but I had to accept it and move on with what life is now. [I got to] start an amazing, beautiful family and the acting thing started to kind of take [off] a little but when I had the chance to get this back. The first thing I thought is, 'I want to retire in Toronto,'" he said.

Edge has had a memorable run in WWE since returning to the company. Fans finally witnessed a dream match between him and wrestlers such as AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

With SummerSlam only a few weeks away, which star would you like to see him face at the event? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes