"Better than most of the new recruits" - WWE Hall of Famer lavishes praise on Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Ricky Steamboat recently opened up about the advice he gave Bray Wyatt during his developmental days in WWE.

The Eater of Worlds first joined WWE in 2009, at a time when Ricky Steamboat was working as a trainer for the company. Wyatt is one of the biggest success stories of the promotion's former developmental territory, FCW.

Unlike most others who put the most emphasis on in-ring work, Bray Wyatt worked on developing his character, which is one of the reasons for his longevity in WWE. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat revealed the special advice he once gave to the former Universal Champion.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that he asked Wyatt to focus on how he would fill in the spaces between performing moves in a match.

"A lot of times, I tried to describe how everyone knows how to give a bodyslam, how to give a hip toss, how to [hit] suplexes and that type of thing. But what makes you different from the guy you're in the ring with is right after you give a hip toss when you go from where you're in the ring to where he landed, is something you could do instead of just walking over and picking him up is where you something you could do which would be Wyatt’ism," said Ricky Steamboat. (2:00 - 2:38)

Elsewhere in the chat, Steamboat also mentioned that Bray Wyatt was leaps and bounds better than other recruits at the time at character and promo work.

"He [Bray Wyatt] was head and shoulders better than most of the new recruits that were coming up from the school and it was only because of his character," added Ricky Steamboat. (5:22 - 5:30)

Check out the full video below:

Bray Wyatt was recently spotted amid WWE absence

One of the most high-profile matches expected to go down at WrestleMania 39 was between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley. However, The Eater of Worlds was recently ruled out of action due to an "undisclosed illness."

This has put the potential match in jeopardy, and there's a chance Wyatt may be left out of the WrestleMania card if he doesn't recover in time. Amid all this, Bray Wyatt was recently spotted in a photo shared by a fan on social media. The user also mentioned how the former Universal Champion had a "limp."

Considering just how popular he is, it's safe to say that if the 35-year-old is unable to compete at 'Mania, it's bound to disappoint his legion of fans.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes