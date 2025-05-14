Bianca Belair blames WWE star for embarrassing mistake

Bianca Belair hilariously blamed a popular WWE star for a recent clothing mistake. The EST challenged for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, but failed to capture the title.

Belair recently went out with two different shoes on and took to social media today to explain what happened. The veteran noted that she was going to ask her husband, SmackDown star Montez Ford, which shoes she should wear, but got distracted by something else. She then ran out of her house to catch her flight without realizing she had two different pairs of shoes on.

"I had an early morning flight, and I was trying to figure out which one I wanted to wear. I was gonna ask @montezfordwwe, but then I started doing something else because I realized I didn't have as much time as I thought I had, and it was early in the morning, and I'm not a morning person. So I did whatever I had to do and then ran out the house to catch my flight and forgot to ask @montezfordwwe which one to wear. So yeah it's somehow and lowkey @montezfordwwe fault lmaoo," she wrote.

Belair explained a recent wardrobe mishap today on social media. [Image credit: Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match to retain the Women's World Championship. Belair suffered a hand injury during the match and is taking some time off to heal.

Former WWE writer reacts to Bianca Belair's loss at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Bianca Belair failing to capture the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania, Russo questioned the company's decision to have IYO SKY retain the title. He suggested that both Ripley and Belair would have been better options to win the match at The Show of Shows.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" said Vince Russo. [From 16:13 to 16:45]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY teamed up this past Monday night on WWE RAW to defeat Giulia and Roxanne Perez. It will be interesting to see when Belair returns to action.

