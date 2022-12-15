Bianca Belair breaks her silence following bizarre interaction on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair is trying to mentally prepare for the next challenge that stands in front of her.

This week on WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley to become the number-one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. But what happened following the match between the two women has the WWE Universe buzzing.

The RAW Women's Champion was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her creepy interaction with Alexa Bliss on Monday Night RAW, Belair started to put the puzzle pieces together about her past with Bliss and how their bizarre encounter this week is beginning to make sense.

"I'm very excited. This actually goes back further than Elimination Chamber, my very first Royal Rumble that I was in, Alexa was the first entrant, and I was number two, and I actually eliminated her in that Rumble," Bianca Belair said. "So we go back way further than we were in Elimination Chamber together. We were the final two, and I defeated her to go to Wrestlemania. Now this is all kind of making sense right now."

The EST continued:

"Maybe this has been in the back of her head, and this is all coming together for me right now. It's exciting, but she has a lot of she might have a lot of like pent-up frustration that she's been harboring, you know, holding onto during, and it's all coming out right now."

Is Bianca Belair prepared to face this form of Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship?

Over the past few months, there have been several teases for Bray Wyatt in relation to Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW.

The latest came during her interaction with Bianca Belair on Monday when she grabbed The EST of WWE in the Sister Abigail finisher maneuver when Wyatt's logo flashed on the screen.

If Bliss is back under Wyatt's control, Belair should proceed with caution heading into her title match against Little Miss Bliss.

What do you make of Belair's comments? Do you think she's prepared to face Alexa Bliss one-on-one for her RAW Women's Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

