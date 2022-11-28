Bianca Belair breaks silence after huge victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair reflected on her WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The RAW Women's Champion teamed up with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. All ten women put their bodies on the line to produce an exhilarating match. In the end, Becky Lynch secured the victory for her team after delivering a Leg Drop to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai from the top of the cage.

The EST took to Twitter after the win, stating that she's proud of everyone involved in the historic match:

"Went to WAR with my girls! And we all did what we had to do! So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of. We all went to WAR."

Check out the tweet below:

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

And we all did what we had to do!



So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of.

We all went to WAR.

#WarGames #SurvivorSeries #ESTofWWE Went to WAR with my girls!And we all did what we had to do!So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of.We all went to WAR. Went to WAR with my girls! And we all did what we had to do!So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of. We all went to WAR.#WarGames #SurvivorSeries #ESTofWWE https://t.co/diojnyzToS

Bianca Belair wants to face Charlotte Flair or Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair joined the post-Survivor Series press conference, where she talked about her potential opponents down the line.

Belair stated that she would love to stand across the ring with either Charlotte Flair or Rhea Ripley.

"In a perfect world, can I pick two? I have two choices. I think that the one everybody's been hearing of course is Rhea Ripley. We crossed paths a couple of weeks ago on RAW, we've had a long history starting back in NXT all the way to the Royal Rumble, we both won our first titles at WrestleMania 37, we're both doing equally amazing things, our careers are parallel right now. So it'd be really great to meet each other at the mountaintop," said Belair.

The EST of WWE continued:

"And my second choice would be Charlotte Flair. I've always said one of my goals is to eventually defeat all Four Horsewomen, these women have done amazing things... but I have one more and that's Charlotte Flair, so in a perfect world it would be Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair."

🧡𝕺𝖒𝖎𝕭🧡 @BelairTheBoss Bianca Belair chooses Charlotte Flair as her 2nd choice for a perfect Wrestlemania match at the #SurvivorSeries press conference Bianca Belair chooses Charlotte Flair as her 2nd choice for a perfect Wrestlemania match at the #SurvivorSeries press conference https://t.co/tCW6IEXH0o

Bianca Belair is one of the most dominant women's champions in WWE history. She recently surpassed 200 days as the RAW Women's Champion and has been involved in several historic moments in the company.

The 33-year-old has an impeccable record at WrestleMania. She has previously defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at the Showcase of Immortals.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes