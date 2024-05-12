Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and more WWE Superstars react to Becky Lynch's adorable personal update

WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch recently posted a heartfelt update on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Man garnered reactions from several of her fellow superstars.

Becky Lynch lost to Rhea Ripley in a title match at WrestleMania XL. The Eradicator's longtime rival, Liv Morgan, ambushed the Judgment Day member backstage during the following edition of RAW, causing the latter to injure her shoulder, which forced her to vacate the Women's World Championship. On the April 22 edition of WWE's Monday Night RAW, Becky won a Battle Royal to claim the vacant championship.

The 37-year-old recently posted a picture of herself alongside her daughter Roux on the occasion of Mother's Day. She accompanied the picture with a heartfelt message for the toddler in the caption:

"The coolest thing I’ll ever be is your ma," she wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post grabbed the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and more, who liked the update. You can check out some of the reactions below:

Reactions on the Instagram post.

Becky Lynch opens up about her interactions with Seth Rollins before dating

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged in August 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter the following year and tied the knot in June 2021.

During a recent interview with Ash Crossan of ET, Becky claimed that she always felt a deep connection with Rollins before their relationship even started. She recalled her interactions with The Visionary backstage.

The Women's World Champion further stated that she used to look forward to meeting the former Shield member during WWE's shows:

"I feel like there was always a deep connection with him. Like, there was always a bond. He used to tease me, but in a way that was so loving. I'd always run up to him, and I'd tell him these stupid jokes, and he'd tell me I was the worst, and then we'd go our separate ways. But I would always looked forward to seeing him so much. He was the person, if we had a joint pay-per-view [event], that I would look forward to seeing the most. I just loved hanging around with him," she said. [H/T- ET Online]

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event later this month. It will be the 29-year-old's first singles title match since her return from injury at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback