"I placed so much validation with that title" - Bianca Belair on not winning NXT Women’s Championship 

Bianca Belair has commented on not having a run with the NXT Women's Championship during her time in the black and gold brand.

The EST of WWE has held gold in every brand she has been on except for NXT. She captured her first title at WrestleMania 37 when she defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of Night One to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She then won the RAW Women's Championship the following year by dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking to Andreas Hale and Kel Dansby on The Corner Podcast, Bianca Belair revealed that she questioned herself in NXT and felt that she could be a champion and the face of the brand.

"I did [question herself in NXT]. I go out there and talk about being the EST of WWE and that’s where I started in NXT and I feel like that was my home and I felt like there, I was constantly trying to prove that I belonged there... I placed so much validation with that title (NXT Women's Title) and it was so many times when I thought, okay, this is my time, this is my time and it never happened... I was like man, I wanna prove and show that I’m worthy and that I’m good and I’m capable of being the face of NXT and being a champion," said Belair. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bianca Belair on being a part of Shayna Baszler's NXT Women's Championship run

During The Queen of Spade's second run with the NXT Women's Championship, The EST of WWE challenged her at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix in 2019 and again at TakeOver: New York in a Fatal Four-Way match.

During the same interview, Bianca Belair spoke highly about being one of Shayna Baszler's challengers.

"During the time of the reign of Shayna Baszler, and she had an amazing title reign, I feel like I was a part of that title reign and we all made that title reign amazing with Shayna," Belair said. "I had to look at it that way and you know, when I left NXT, still always wanted to be NXT Women’s Champion but then I fast forward, moved on and then I got to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania, become SmackDown Women’s Champion, now RAW Women’s Champion. Now looking back, I say like, okay, now it all makes sense and everything happens for a reason." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bianca Belair is now in her first reign as RAW Women's Champion. She is currently set to defend the title against Carmella on Monday Night RAW in a rematch of their Money in the Bank.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair as NXT Women's Champion one day? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far