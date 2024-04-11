Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, and more react to former WWE champion's heartwarming personal announcement

A WWE Superstar recently made a personal announcement on social media. The name in question is Angelo Dawkins.

The 33-year-old made an in-ring appearance at WrestleMania XL as he teamed up with Bobby Lashley and Montez Ford in a six-man Philadelphia Street Fight against The Final Testament. The Pride emerged victorious after help from special guest referee Bully Ray.

The Street Profit member and his wife, Grace Russo, recently took to Instagram to make a personal announcement. The couple shared a post revealing that they are expecting a child later this year:

"House of boys coming October💙💙🎃 #bringthechaos #rainbowbaby🌈 #herewegoagain," wrote Grace.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the attention of various names associated with professional wrestling. Several current and former WWE Superstars, including Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, Mercedes Mone, Natalya, and more, congratulated the couple in the comments section. Other superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and more, reacted to the post by dropping a like.

You can check some of the reactions below:

Some reactions on the Instagram update.

Montez Ford opens up about The Street Profits' disappointing WWE run

The Street Profits defeated arch-rivals Authors of Pain last month on SmackDown in a qualification bout for the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Later the same night, Montez Ford shed light on the tag team's current run.

While speaking to Byron Saxton on SmackDown LowDown, The former WWE Tag Team Champion pointed out that The Street Profits have not won the title in three years. He further talked about several superstars who formed a team and separated during this period:

"It's been too long Byron. It's been three long years, three years for the Street Profits. Really long time. Last time we had tag team championships was over three years ago. And in that time period we've seen so many people come together, grasp together, and also split, go their separate ways, turn on their own partner. From the likes of Trick and Melo all the way to the Usos, and they blood. But look who stood together through the test of time, through the peaks and the valleys, the highs and lows, The Street Profits. And if you haven't noticed, we've been taking a lot of L's in life, whether it comes to the ring or in life personally," he said.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, The Street Profits lost to A-Town Down Under later in the tournament as the duo got distracted as the cameras panned backstage, showing Karrion Kross and Scarlett attacking Bobby Lashley and B-Fab. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller went on to become the SmacDown Tag Team Champions at The Show of Shows.

