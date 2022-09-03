"I have one more left to go" - Bianca Belair names superstars she would team up with for match against iconic WWE group

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently suggested a massive match against the Four Horsewomen of WWE.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley are known as the Four Horsewomen. Belair has fought against three women at some point in her career. Her latest match against a member of the Horsewomen came when she faced Becky Lynch at SummerSlam earlier this year. However, one member of the iconic group The EST hasn't faced is Sasha Banks.

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, The EST was asked which three stars she would pick to team up with in a Survivor Series match against The Four Horsewoman.

She stated that she still has one person left to pin from the group, and there was one last match left.

"I love this question because one of my goals is to eventually pin all Four Horewomen. I have one more left to go."

The RAW Women's Champion went on to name Raquel Rodriquez, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley as the three women she would like to be a part of her team.

Bringing this new generation of women superstars, I would definitely have Rhea Ripley. Woo, there are so many, our roster is so stacked. Raquel [Rodriguez] and I've got to put Liv Morgan in there with us." [00:18 - 00:41]

Bianca Belair's upcoming opponent on her return at WWE SummerSlam

Belair will team up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle. They will battle Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match.

Bayley returned to the promotion at SummerSlam following the Bianca Belair's championship match against Becky Lynch.

The Role Model spoke about her return to the company on After the Bell with Corey Graves. She claimed that she was still in shock to be back in the company and is still processing it. The 33-year-old added that she wasn't as nervous as she thought she was going to be in front of people once again.

Bayley recently defeated Aliyah on RAW in her first match on TV since returning from a torn ACL. However, she was confronted by a WWE Hall of Famer in her first match back in over a year at a recent live event.

Bayley was scheduled to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank in 2021 before suffering her injury. It seems likely that the two will meet in a title match in the near future.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan versus The Four Horsewomen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Guerilla Position and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote.

Also watch: 10 real-life couples who met in WWE

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha