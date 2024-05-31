Bianca Belair documents scary situation ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair has shared an interesting message ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown. She is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Jade Cargill.

The EST took to her Instagram story today to detail a potentially scary situation she faced. She requested her fans not to follow her when she leaves the airport and walks to her car. The SmackDown star also requested that fans do not approach her in the parking garage of her hotel because it was extremely unsettling and scary to face such situations.

"Love you y'all... but PLEASE do not follow me out of the airport... Do not follow me into the PARKING GARAGE and follow me all the way to MY CAR... or approach me in the PARKING GARAGE AT MY CAR at my hotel. It's scary," she wrote.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash by defeating The Kabuki Warriors.

Bayley claims Bianca Belair would defeat Jade Cargill in WWE

Bayley recently shared who she would pick if Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair squared off against each other in singles competition.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, in an exclusive interview last month, The Role Model picked Bianca Belair to defeat Jade Cargill in a singles match in WWE. She noted that the veteran simply had more experience and had learned a lot from her past rivalries.

"If that match happens, I'm gonna have to go with Bianca, and that's only because she had so many matches with me. She's learned from the best! She, in the end, has more experience than Jade Cargill right now, and maybe that doesn't happen in a couple of years from now [compared to] if that match were to happen today. But I'm gonna have to go with The EST," said Bayley. [3:07 – 3:28]

The Women's Tag Team Champions defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell during the Kickoff Show for King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event this past Saturday. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler recently won a Fatal Four-Way match on WWE RAW to become the number one contenders for the tag titles.

