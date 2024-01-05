Bianca Belair expresses a desire to face 272 lbs WWE Superstar in a first-time match

Former women's champion Bianca Belair is arguably the strongest female superstar in the WWE locker room. The EST recently expressed her desire to face one of the largest women in the company in a singles match.

Belair has proven herself with her incredible strength and wrestling abilities. She has become a top name in the women's division over the past several years.

The EST turned heads when she lifted the 330-pound Otis over her shoulders on an episode of SmackDown. Lash Legend recently tried to one-up the former RAW Women's Champion by body-slamming the Alpha Academy member on an episode of NXT.

Bianca Belair now wants to go one step ahead and hopes to face Nia Jax in a singles match down the line. A fan asked her on Instagram whom she would like to face in the ring in a first-time match. Belair responded that she wanted to face the 272-pound superstar in a singles match for the first time.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks teamed up a few times to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in 2021. Belair hasn't had the opportunity to face The Irresistible Force in singles action yet.

Vince Russo recently compared WWE's Bianca Belair to a tennis legend

As stated earlier, Bianca Belair is one of the finest athletes in WWE today. She has proven herself on every level and continues to improve both inside and outside the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo praised Bianca's athletic ability. He compared her to Tennis legend Serena Williams to show just how good she is.

"Bro when I look at this woman, I see Serena Williams. Like this is a, this is a thoroughbred racehorse, without a shadow of a doubt... Back in the day, in the mid-70s and stuff they used to have what they used to call the Superstars. And it would be like all the actors and actresses that had sitcoms on at the time would compete in all these sports. And you immediately saw who the athletes were. Bro she is head and tails the best athlete in the company," the WWE veteran said.

It's incredible to see how far Bianca Belair has come in her WWE journey after starting in NXT. She never won a title on the developmental brand but is now one of the leading women on the main roster.

Do you want to see a big match between The EST and Nia Jax down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.