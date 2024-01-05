Current WWE Superstar reminds him of Serena Williams, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently heaped praise on a major WWE Superstar, claiming that she was quite similar to Serena Williams in certain aspects.

The star in question is Bianca Belair. Known for her snappy wrestling style with the aid of her long braid, the two-time WWE Women's champion is certainly talented. However, it is quite evident that her momentum has taken a hit in the last few months after she lost her title to IYO SKY.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo praised Bianca's athletic ability while comparing her to the Tennis legend Serena Williams.

"Bro when I look at this woman, I see Serena Williams. Like this is a, this is a thoroughbred racehorse, without a shadow of a doubt... Back in the day, in the mid-70s and stuff they used to have what they used to call the Superstars. And it would be like all the actors and actresses that had sitcoms on at the time would compete in all these sports. And you immediately saw who the athletes were. Bro she is head and tails the best athlete in the company." [7:56 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

A WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Bianca Belair team up with Jade Cargill

While former AEW star Jade Cargill is yet to have her debut match in WWE, Teddy Long believes she could work well in collaboration with Bianca Belair.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer stated:

"We're (Teddy Long and Bill Apter) not saying that's, you know, we didn't have the right answer there, you know what I mean, I certainly agree with you. Jade's certainly going to be a big star there, but Bianca Belair has certainly proved herself; she is known now to the fans just like Jade, you know, and I would like to see the combination of those two together, man. You would have something there now," Teddy Long said.

Only time will tell what is next for Bianca Belair in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive video.