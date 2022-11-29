WWE seems to have huge plans in store for Bianca Belair as the current RAW Women's Champion could reportedly face Rhea Ripley at the Royal Rumble next year.

The duo last collided in a singles match in 2020 when Ripley defended her NXT Women's title against The EST. They were on opposite ends of the ring at the recently concluded Survivor Series, where Belair's team picked up the victory.

The two former NXT stars were also slated to lock horns earlier this year at Money In the Bank. However, those plans were nixed after Rhea had to take time off due to health problems. Bianca instead defended the title against Carmella at the premium live event.

However, fans may not have to wait long to see the two rising stars collide. Xero News recently reported that WWE has discussed a potential match between the two at the company's upcoming premium live event.

Xero News @NewsXero I'm told Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley is being discussed to be happening at Royal Rumble.



Charlotte Flair will be involved and is currently favourite to win the Womens Rumble Match. I'm told Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley is being discussed to be happening at Royal Rumble.Charlotte Flair will be involved and is currently favourite to win the Womens Rumble Match.

Bianca Belair recently expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

Bianca Belair has been unstoppable in WWE over the last year. The 33-year-old has taken down top stars like Becky Lynch, Bayley, Carmella, and Sonya Deville during her current title reign.

Belair recently stated her desire to stand across the ring with Rhea Ripley, highlighting the history between the two:

"I have two choices. I think that the one everybody's been hearing of course is Rhea Ripley. We crossed paths a couple of weeks ago on RAW, we've had a long history starting back in NXT all the way to the Royal Rumble, we both won our first titles at WrestleMania 37, we're both doing equally amazing things, our careers are parallel right now. So it'd be really great to meet each other at the mountaintop," said Belair.

she 🎅🏾 @LIV4GLOW i personally prefer rhea v bianca at mania simply because i’m tired of seeing the same women an mania all the time i personally prefer rhea v bianca at mania simply because i’m tired of seeing the same women an mania all the time https://t.co/98k816YUfZ

The potential showdown between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley was teased on RAW a few weeks back. However, The Eradicator also has to deal with Mia Yim, who recently returned to the company and joined The OC.

WWE also teased a feud between Becky Lynch and Ripley as the duo came face-to-face on two separate occasions. The 26-year-old has been a menace to the rest of the roster as she has time and time again helped her fellow Judgment Day members in their matches. If Bianca is to take on "Mami," she may need a backup of her own.

