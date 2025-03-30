Bianca Belair fires shots at WWE for recent booking blunder

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, it is still unclear who she will wrestle at the show. The EST of WWE recently took a dig at her booking in a social media update.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion took to her Instagram account to talk about her segment on the March 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. In the caption, Belair noted that she should have had a clear path to WrestleMania 41 following her Elimination Chamber win. Bianca added that she had a road filled with blood, sweat, and tears instead.

"'B with the Tea' Story Time Of Monday Night RAW Plot: Win the Chamber they said. It’ll be a clear path to #wrESTleMania they said. My path ain’t been filled with nothing but Blood, Sweat, and Tears… literally… and becoming a Special Guest Referee. 👀 IYO vs Rhea TOMORROW Monday! #WWERAW #ESTofWWE," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to a Women's World Championship opportunity at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, the then-champion Rhea Ripley lost the title to IYO SKY on the following episode of Monday Night RAW due to a distraction from Belair.

A few weeks later, Bianca and The Genius of the Sky signed the contract for the title match before The Eradicator took out both the stars and wrote her name on the contract.

Last Monday, Adam Pearce marched to the ring to reveal that despite Rhea's controversial actions, the Women's World Champion would defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. However, the segment ended with The Eradicator getting her rematch for the title against the Japanese star. Later on the show, the RAW General Manager told The EST of WWE she would be the Special Guest Referee for the match.

Bianca Belair is part of another intriguing WWE storyline

In addition to Bianca's championship pursuit, one of the major talking points post Elimination Chamber was Jade Cargill taking out Naomi on her return at the premium live event. Last November, The Glow joined forces with Bianca to replace The Storm as the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, on the March 7 edition of SmackDown, Naomi admitted to being the mystery assailant who took out Cargill backstage in November 2024, forcing the latter out of action for months. A visibly upset Bianca Belair left the ring teary-eyed before the former AEW TBS Champion marched to the ring and brutally assaulted the real-life Bloodline member.

Bianca Belair showed up on RAW the following week, claiming she had turned all her focus to her upcoming WrestleMania clash for the Women's World Championship.

