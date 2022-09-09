Bianca Belair gives an insight into her journey before becoming a WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair recently shared a social media post giving an insight into her journey before she joined WWE.

Belair signed her WWE contract to report to the Performance Center all the way back in 2016. She didn't make her main roster debut until 2020, when the company was performing in front of no crowds during the pandemic era.

The RAW Women's Champion took part in an ongoing thread on social media related to jobs someone had to do before they got to do what they're doing now. The EST of WWE gave off quite the list, tweeting out:

"Mall Retail, Sold Cable in WM, Hostess->Waitress->Bartender was the goal (quit 2nd day as waitress be kind to waiters. the job isn't easy), Bank Teller, Receptionist at Law Firm, Flavor Company"

She then added that she believes working in customer service teaches people to be a lot nicer.

*every1 should do a customer service job You will be a lot nicer in the future [sic]," Bianca Belair wrote.

Bianca Belair reveals the hilarious reason why she doesn't ask Montez Ford for Instagram advice

Like many other women on the WWE roster, Bianca Belair has accumulated quite a large number of followers on her personal Instagram account.

But when it comes down to choosing how she places her pictures on her page, Belair revealed on Twitter that she asks her mom for advice. This is because her husband, WWE Superstar Montez Ford, says all her photos look the same. Tweeting out:

"Whenever I can't decide which picture to use on my 1st IG slide I always text my Mama and ask her... When I ask @MontezFordWWE he says they all look the same *crying laughing emoji* Mama understands the assignment *shrugging emoji*," Bianca Belair wrote.

What do you make of Belair's comments? Are you surprised at all the jobs she had before she became a WWE Superstar? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

