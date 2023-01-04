Bianca Belair gives herself a new nickname following assault on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has given herself a new nickname following a brutal attack by Alexa Bliss last night on WWE RAW.

The EST defended the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss last night on the red brand. During the match, Alexa kept getting distracted by people in the crowd wearing Uncle Howdy masks. Bray Wyatt's logo flashed during the title bout and Bliss went insane.

Alexa Bliss then attacked the referee to end the match via disqualification and then bashed The EST into the steel steps several times. She added insult to injury by planting the RAW Women's Champion with a DDT on top of the stairs, which caused Belair to be busted open.

Bianca Belair took to Twitter today to give herself a new nickname following the attack by Alexa Bliss last night on WWE RAW. She noted that she required three stitches after the beatdown and shared several photos of her injury, dubbing herself "3 Stitch Belair."

Vince Russo believes WWE missed an opportunity with Bianca Belair on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo enjoyed the Bianca Belair segment last night but felt that the company missed an opportunity to follow up on it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he was impressed by Bianca Belair getting busted open on the show. He added that he was disappointed that it wasn't mentioned for the rest of the show:

"I was very very very happy that Bianca Belair got messed up bro, that shot into the stairs, she could have took that corner right in her eye. I think that's what cut her, I think she kinda took it and it cut her. But my point is they send Montez Ford down there, which was great. Bro this is your champion, we don't follow up on her condition for the whole rest of the show?.. When I say you don't have a clue of how to write a television show, that is what I'm speaking about," said Russo. (22:57-24:07)

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see which superstar will be able to dethrone The EST on WWE RAW.

Who would you like to see challenge Bianca Belair next on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

