"Steady Making History" - Bianca Belair gloats about her successful title defense at WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair remains at the top of the WWE RAW Women's division following Extreme Rules.

Despite her allies Asuka and Alexa Bliss being sidelined by Damage CTRL prior to the premium live event, The EST of WWE was able to overcome the numbers game to retain her championship over Bayley.

The RAW Women's Champion took to social media to celebrate her victory on Saturday night. Not only did she put herself over for making history, but she also put over the gear she wore that night that Belair designed herself.

"Steady Making History; Steady Making Gear. Gear Made by: ME #ExtremeRules #ESTofWWE #LadderMatch #HistoryMakers Proud of us. Blessed & Thankful *praying hands emoji*," Bianca Belair said in a tweet.

It's a well-known fact that Belair makes her own ring gear that you see her use on WWE programming.

Bianca Belair and Bayley made history at WWE Extreme Rules

On Saturday night at Extreme Rules, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley made history as they had the first one-on-one women's ladder match on the WWE main roster.

This is yet another milestone for the women on RAW and SmackDown as they continue to be an important part of Triple H's vision for WWE going forward.

Prior to Hunter taking over as the head of creative, there were reportedly no plans to bring back the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles after vacating them due to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on the company.

With Triple H in charge, there has been a renewed focus on the women's division on both RAW and SmackDown, and it's something the WWE Universe is very happy about.

What do you make of Belair's comments? Who do you think will be the next woman to challenge her for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

