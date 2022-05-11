"That was a huge match." Bianca Belair recalls not being able to headline WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair recently opened up on whether her RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch should have main evented WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 37, Bianca headlined the show and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks. This year at The Show of Shows, the EST of WWE managed to capture the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch. However, their bout did not headline the event.

On a recent episode of Ring the Belle, the EST was asked whether her match against Big Time Becks should have been the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. The women's champion expressed that while every match on the card deserved to be on the show, their match was hard to follow.

"Well, for me, we [Belair & Becky Lynch] are the only two women that have won the main event of WrestleMania so automatically, you know, for us, that was a huge match. But what I’ll say is every match on the card was deserving to be on WrestleMania. But I’ll say it was hard to follow that and so when you put on a match where it’s hard for anybody to follow, that means nobody is supposed to follow it," Belair said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Bianca Belair recently revealed that she wants to face Charlotte Flair

The EST's career has only gone to the top ever since she made her debut on the main roster in 2020. She has already triumphed against the likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch.

After conquering three of the four horsewomen, Belair revealed on an episode of On the Turf that she now wants to triumph against the remaining horsewoman Charlotte Flair.

"I’ve already defeated three out of the four horsewomen and the only one I haven’t defeated is Charlotte Flair. So I'd love to go up against Charlotte Flair and try to conquer her. So that’s really my goal for the future."

Now that Ronda Rousey defeated Flair at WrestleMania Backlash, it remains to be seen whether a feud against The Queen is on the cards for Belair any time soon.

