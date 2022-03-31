×
"I think this is my favorite" - Bianca Belair hypes up her new gear ahead of WrestleMania

Belair is ready to put on a show at WrestleMania 38.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Mar 31, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Bianca Belair is excited to show off her new ring gear she's made for WrestleMania 38.

The EST of WWE was the latest guest on The Bellas Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When The Bellas asked about her gear for WrestleMania 38, Belair stated that she believes it was her favorite gear she's ever made.

"I'm usually making my gear and finishing it the night before Mania or the day of. [But] I'm finished with it," Bianca Belair revealed. "And I am so proud of myself. I feel like I really pushed myself with this one. And I don't want to like hype it up because I don't want to build the expectations and the hype. But like, I think this is my favorite gear that I've ever made. I hope everybody else thinks that, but I love it."
We know @BiancaBelairWWE will have the perfect style for her #WrestleMania gear this year 😍 Tune in #thebellaspodcast to get all the tiny hints on what she'll be rocking. So proud of Bianca for all she has and continues to accomplish!!! 🤍N podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… https://t.co/c1Ts8jMPYz

Bianca Belair cut off some of Becky Lynch's hair on WWE RAW

Monday night on RAW, Becky Lynch attacked Bianca Belair after her promo and attempted to cut her ponytail off.

Belair turned the tables on Lynch, and managed to hit her with back-to-back KoD's. She then proceeded to cut the hair of the RAW Women's Champion before she was restrained by WWE security.

This has prompted some members of the WWE Universe to suggest that Saturday's title match at WrestleMania 38 should be made a hair vs. title match. While there is no indication that WWE is going to make this announcement, it would certainly add some heavy stakes to an already important matchup.

Thank you for having me!!!! Can’t wait for #wrESTleMania twitter.com/bellatwins/sta…

What do you make of Belair's comments? Are you excited to see her new gear at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Bellas Podcast with a link back to this article for the transcription.

