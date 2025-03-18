Bianca Belair involved in awkward backstage moment with 34-year-old star after RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has had a rough few weeks emotionally. Despite winning the women's Elimination Chamber Match, her world has been turned upside down. She was left heartbroken after Naomi admitted that she attacked Jade Cargill on SmackDown.

Ad

Over on RAW, Belair has had multiple run-ins with Rhea Ripley. The latest one happened on last night's episode of the red brand. Mami interrupted the contract signing for The EST's WrestleMania 41 match against IYO SKY. This led to multiple three-way brawls, including one backstage. The supposed peace between Belair and SKY has now gone out the window.

This ultimately led to an awkward situation after RAW. Bianca Belair took to her official X/Twitter handle to post a TikTok of her finding a seat in catering. She sat at the table next to where IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were sitting, with The Genius of the Sky looking equally confused as she looked upset:

Ad

Trending

"Trying to find somewhere to sit in catering after #WWERAW tonight. Awkward…. @Iyo_SkyWWE," Bianca Belair tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It must be said that the TikTok was made jokingly and there isn't actual heat between Belair and SKY. In the ring, though, they will both want to leave WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley will get added to the match after she signed the contract as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback