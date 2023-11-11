Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri and other top stars react to 29-year-old WWE star's new project 

Bianca Belair and Maxxine Dupri were two of the many WWE stars who showered praise on a former champion who is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Earlier today, Liv Morgan shared on her Instagram that she had received the opportunity to become part of The Kill Room alongside Hollywood heavyweights Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello and Samuel L. Jackson.

Some stars who commented on her post included Samantha Irvin, Cathy Kelley and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, among others.

Check out the screengrab below:

Major WWE stars and legends reacted to Liv Morgan's post

Liv Morgan's return is imminent, however it's unclear where exactly she'll fit in when she returns.

There were rumors of the former SmackDown Women's Champion facing Rhea Ripley. However, on account of her injury, such talk fizzled out. Interestingly, her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez got the opportunity instead.

Raquel Rodriguez misses her tag partner on WWE TV tremendously

When Raquel Rodriguez made an appearance for the Dallas Morning News recently, the 32-year-old revealed that she talks to Liv Morgan. The former claimed that her tag partner is "anxious" about a comeback. Nonetheless, Rodriguez added that she is awaiting Morgan to resurface on TV:

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine," she said. [H/T: Dallas Morning News]

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan made a surprising return on SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank to partner up with Raquel Rodriguez for the premium live event. In London, she picked up a notable pinfall victory over ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey.

When do you think we will see Liv Morgan return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

