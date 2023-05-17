Bianca Belair might be a victim of WWE's frightening 'brainwashing process,' explains former superstar (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair's stock has risen considerably in recent times, but she still might be apprehensive about going against WWE's creative decisions. It could be the case because of how the company conditions its talents, as per EC3.

The recent lawsuit against WWE has unearthed some shocking secrets about the promotion's higher-ups coming up with questionable angles and gimmicks for its wrestlers.

Bianca Belair allegedly even complained about being given certain lines that were "too ghetto." As noted earlier, Vince Russo believes she now has the power to refuse ideas that don't fit her ideology.

EC3, who has been through various systems in WWE, explained that the organization "cultivates fear" in talents when they are in NXT itself. WWE Superstars are allegedly trained to follow what the company tells them to do, and if they rebel, they are afraid of facing dire consequences.

In Bianca Belair's case, however, Carter stated that she could bypass the writing team and directly voice her displeasure to the bosses, who would not hesitate to take action due to her stature.

"They [WWE] cultivate fear very early," EC3 revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws. "So even a top-level talent of her stature and her ability probably still has regressive, like, fear built in from early times like in developmental and NXT. Just being, 'Do what you're told. Just do what you're told.' Vince [Russo] is absolutely right where one quick talk with Trips [Triple H] or Vince [McMahon], and that's not happening. He'd be like, 'What? They are doing what? No, who is it? I want him gone immediately. You've got it!' It would totally even the keel." [11:09 - 12:06]

Vince Russo chimed in and agreed with EC3 that WWE was deliberately brainwashing its roster to keep them under its control at all times.

The former WWE writer believed wrestlers were told they would be nothing without the company's support, which prevented them from standing up for themselves as their careers would otherwise go downhill.

Russo also said Bianca Belair was bringing in enough money for WWE that she didn't need to follow the dictate that her co-workers are forcefully required to adhere to.

"What EC3 is talking about is very real, Chris. There is a brainwashing process. There is no doubt about it. The brainwashing process is without us; you're nothing. You are a failure," admitted Russo. "You will amount to nothing. You will go nowhere. Therefore, you must obey; you must fall in line. You must listen. I understand that, bro, but once you reach her status, that's over. Because now you hold the card. You are money, and they know you are money. You can't still have that frame of mind from developmental." [12:07 - 12:52]

Bianca Belair is currently in a feud with Asuka

The EST of WWE became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history following her successful title defense against IYO SKY at Backlash. The superstars stole the show in one of the best matches on the card. Belair's victory continued her hot streak of producing fine performances on the big stage.

She previously defended her championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39 and typically looked great in her winning effort against The Empress of Tomorrow.

Despite being drafted to SmackDown, Belair continues to hold the RAW Women's Championship, and many hope that WWE addresses the confusion in upcoming weeks. WWE seemingly resumed Bianca Belair's feud with Asuka on the last SmackDown episode as the Japanese star unleashed a green mist attack on the champion.

They are expected to face each other at Night of Champions 2023. But all eyes are on Bianca Belair's long-term future, which could include a massive character change. You can read more on that right here.

