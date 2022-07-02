"I am having a little PTSD" - Bianca Belair on her mindset heading into Money in the Bank

Bianca Belair has shared that returning to Las Vegas for WWE Money in the Bank is giving her post-traumatic stress disorder.

The EST of WWE lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds at SummerSlam last year, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. She's currently set to defend her RAW Women's Title against Carmella at the upcoming premium live event.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo in a recent interview, Bianca Belair commented on where she is mentally and physically heading into the match.

"I am having a little PTSD. I can't lie, being in Vegas is messing with my head. I even saw Allegiant Stadium over there that we were at last time, so I have to try to put that in the back of my head. I know physically that I am The EST of WWE, I'm physically capable and ready to defeat Carmella tomorrow for my RAW Women's Championship. But mentally, I have to get it together mentally. So, I'm bringing it all together and making sure that I'm there present mentally and physically for Money in the Bank tomorrow facing Carmella," said Belair. (0:43-1:11)

Bianca Belair on how she's preparing herself for WWE Money in the Bank

The EST of WWE was supposed to face Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank, but the latter was pulled from the bout due to a brain injury and replaced by Carmella. This is not the first time that the two stars will collide in a title match.

Bianca Belair stated that she's prepared and ready for the match.

"I always say that I stay ready so I don't have to get ready. WWE, opportunities come out of nowhere, things change out of nowhere. I'm now facing Carmella instead of Rhea Ripley, so I always say I prepare and train not when the opportunity presents itself. I train and prepare all year long, so when the opportunity comes, I'm ready. So no matter who I'm facing, I'm not underestimating anybody, I'm going out there, I'm gonna show that I'm the EST of WWE and walk out of Money in the Bank as RAW Women's Champion," said Belair. (1:25-1:53)

Carmella won't be the only thing Bianca Belair has to worry about, as there's a chance that the Women's Money in the Bank winner could cash in the contract on the same night to walk out as the new RAW Women's Champion.

