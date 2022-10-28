Bianca Belair is the second-best woman in all of professional wrestling, according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

The EST of WWE had an incredible year in the biggest wrestling company in the world. The RAW Women's Champion has been recognized by Pro Wrestling Illustrated as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world.

The top spot went to current World of STARDOM Champion Syuri, who has taken Joshi wrestling by storm over the past year.

Both STARDOM and WWE each took three spots apiece in the top 10, with IMPACT and All Elite Wrestling covering the rest of the top spots this year.

The following is the PWI Women's 150 Top 10 for 2022:

Syuri (STARDOM) Bianca Belair (WWE) Thunder Rosa (AEW) Becky Lynch (WWE) Jade Cargill (AEW) Jordynne Grace (IMPACT Wrestling) Saya Kamitani (STARDOM) Charlotte Flair (WWE) Starlight Kid (STARDOM) Taya Valkyrie (IMPACT/AAA/MLW)

Bianca Belair is currently riding solo on WWE RAW

The mere existence of Damage CTRL since SummerSlam has made Bianca Belair's career a living nightmare on WWE RAW.

Every single woman who Belair could count on as an ally, from Becky Lynch to Candice LeRae, have all been taken out by the trio of women in an effort to wrest the RAW Women's Championship away from The EST of WWE.

A wild card was inserted into the championship title picture this week on WWE RAW when Nikki Cross returned and attacked both Belair and Bayley to end the show. The former Nikki A.S.H. made it quite clear that she has no allegiance to either side in this ongoing war on Monday Night RAW.

With Survivor Series less than a month away, it will be interesting to see what direction all of this takes as we near the first-ever WarGames matches on the WWE main roster.

What are your thoughts on Belair ranking 2nd in the PWI Women's 150? Do you think Syuri is worthy of the top spot? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

