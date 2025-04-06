  • home icon
  Bianca Belair, Paige, Bayley, and others react to former WWE star's emotional update

Bianca Belair, Paige, Bayley, and others react to former WWE star's emotional update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 06, 2025 08:51 GMT
Bianca Belair (left), Paige (middle), Bayley (right) [Image credits: stars
Bianca Belair (left), Paige (middle), Bayley (right) [Image credits: Stars' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Bianca Belair, Paige (aka Saraya), and Bayley, recently took to social media to react to Tenille Dashwood's emotional update. In her post, the star shared a message about her child.

Tenille Dashwood was better known as Emma in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2011 to 2023. She was released from the company alongside her husband and former WWE star, Riddick Moss, in September 2023.

Dashwood and Moss were recently blessed with their first child on March 4, 2025. The former Emma has now taken to Instagram to upload a series of photos with her husband and their newborn. In her post's caption, she revealed that her child had turned a month old.

"1 month with our little man. 🥰Thanks for capturing these precious moments @adelheidv_photography. Hair and makeup @lebeigebeauty," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Tenille Dashwood's emotional post, including Bianca Belair, Paige (Saraya), Samantha Irvin, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Maxxinne Dupri, Jinder Mahal, Shayna Baszler, Blair Davenport, Deonna Purrazzo, Renee Paquette, Adam Pearce, and more.

Meanwhile, The Bella Twins, Bayley, Kelly Kelly, Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay, and Elias left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Credit: Tenille Dashwood&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Credit: Tenille Dashwood's Instagram]

Former WWE star Tenille Dashwood sent a message after giving birth

After the birth of her child, Tenille Dashwood sent a message via People Magazine, saying that she was ready for all the changes that might come her way during parenting.

"Couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready for it all. The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it," she said.

Many fans want to see Tenille Dashwood and Riddick Moss back in WWE. It remains to be seen what the stars have planned for their future in the pro wrestling world.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी