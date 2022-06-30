"I love and crave competition" - Bianca Belair on a potential match with Ronda Rousey in WWE

Bianca Belair has revealed that she would be interested in a Champion vs. Champion match against Ronda Rousey.

The EST of WWE is the current RAW Women's Champion, while The Baddest Woman on the Planet is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. The two stars have never collided in a one-on-one match before, but there's a chance we might see them in the ring at WWE Survivor Series.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Laces Up, Bianca Belair stated that as long as they're both champions by the time the premium live event comes around, a match between them is possible.

“I love and crave competition. So and I'm always trying to prove that I'm the best. That's why I call myself the EST of WWE. Any time I can step in the ring with someone else with the caliber of Ronda Rousey, I'm gonna run towards the opportunity. So as long as she's still champion and I'm still champion at Survivor Series, we might see Bianca Belair vs. Ronda Rousey,” said Belair. (H/T Fightful)

WWE Hall of Famer JBL heaped praise on Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE is one of the top stars in the entire industry right now. She's had a very successful career, including winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and headlining WrestleMania.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, JBL commended Belair, stating that she's on a different level.

"She's just on a different level, different level from everybody else. I think she's that good. Bianca Belair is once in a generation athlete and as good as Carmella is, I can't see her winning the championship," said JBL.

Belair will collide with Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank for the RAW Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Rousey will defend her title against Natalya at the same event. Fans will have to tune in on July 2 to see if the champs can retain their titles.

