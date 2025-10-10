Bianca Belair reacts to major WWE star botching her name

Bianca Belair reacted to a major WWE star botching her name today on social media. The EST has not been in action since the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

NXT star Blake Monroe, formerly known in All Elite Wrestling as Mariah May, was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio and brought up Bianca Belair. She had a very interesting pronunciation of the former champion's name, and Belair took to her Instagram story today to react.

"Hahaha I love it. A lot of international people and older people pronounce it this way Bi-YA-nka. People from New York says Bi-YAH-nca and Memphis say it more like Bi-YO-nka hehe," she wrote.

You can check out Belair's message in the image below:

Belair reacted to Monroe botching her name. [Image credit: Bianca Belair on Instagram]

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship. Belair suffered a hand injury during the match and has not returned to action since.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at WWE Wrestlepalooza to become the new Women's World Champion and will be facing Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE tomorrow night.

Bianca Belair reveals she almost cried during WWE match

WWE star Bianca Belair recently shared that she almost broke down in tears ahead of her match against Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story? podcast, the 36-year-old disclosed that she was emotional heading into the match. However, a comment from Sasha Banks calmed her down before the bell rang.

"I'm feeling the magnitude of this moment, and I'm standing across from her [Sasha], and I'm like, wow, we're here. So much anticipation, we're finally here, and I'm trying to be serious. I feel it. I'm just like oh the tears are coming. They're coming, and now it's about to be an ugly cry. And I'm trying to hold it in, and I'm like, I don't wanna cry in the ring... The last place you want to cry is in the ring when you're about to fight. And I was like, I look weak, and I'm about to lose it. It was about to get to a shoulder-shaking cry. And I think Sasha saw it and she looked at me and she goes, let's go. And I got in the moment and I was like, cool," said Belair.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Only time will tell when Belair will be able to return to the ring following her injury at WWE WrestleMania 41.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

