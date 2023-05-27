Bianca Belair reacts to seeing her face all over Saudi Arabia

Reigning Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair was left awestruck after seeing herself all over Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Night of Champions on Saturday.

Belair has wrestled three times in Saudi Arabia, making her debut at Crown Jewel in 2021. During that appearance, she failed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

The 34-year-old superstar returned in February last year at Elimination Chamber, wherein she became the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She won the title at WrestleMania 38 and defended it against Bayley at Crown Jewel in November in a Last Woman Standing match.

On Saturday, Belair will defend her championship against Asuka. She has achieved superstardom, evidenced by being advertised alongside Roman Reigns atop buildings in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm on buildings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia!" Belair said on Twitter. "This isn't a brag. This is truly humble gratitude! Surreal."

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

🥺🥰 this isn’t a brag.

This is truly humble gratitude!

Surreal.

#ESTofWWE I’m on buildings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia!🥺🥰 this isn’t a brag.This is truly humble gratitude!Surreal. I’m on buildings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia!🥺🥰 this isn’t a brag. This is truly humble gratitude!Surreal.#ESTofWWE https://t.co/YSnj9eUC5t

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka at Night of Champions is a rematch from WrestleMania 39. Belair successfully defended her championship against Asuka, but her challenger has gotten the better of her during the past two weeks.

Bianca Belair set to get the upper hand over Asuka on this week's SmackDown

WWE taped the May 26th episode of SmackDown last week itself. It was to avoid any logistical issues as the crew took off for Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

According to the spoilers posted by Sportskeeda, Bianca Belair is set to get the best of Asuka on the Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown. Belair will call out her rival in the ring during a segment and brawl ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup.

Belair has held on the RAW Women's Championship since winning it from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year. It would be interesting to see if WWE will continue her reign as champion, considering she already broke the modern day record for most days as a Women's Champion.

Who do you think will come out of Night of Champions as the RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes