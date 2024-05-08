Bianca Belair reacts to two year battle with popular WWE faction coming to an end

Bianca Belair made her main roster in April 2020 and since then she has gone on to become a multi-time Women's Champion and top babyface in WWE. The EST recently delivered a message to a top faction in the company after their two-year battle has finally come to an end.

The EST teamed up with Jade Cargill to battle Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) at WWE Backlash this past Saturday in France. Cargill planted Sane with Jaded in the middle of the ring, and Belair quickly followed it up with a KOD on The Empress of Tomorrow for the pinfall victory to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Belair took to her Instagram story today to share several images that resulted in one message.

"It took 2+ years fighting for my life against one of the most dominant factions to finally overcome them!" she wrote.

Belair also sent a message to The Kabuki Warriors on her Instagram story today. She noted that the former Women's Tag Team Champions were a tough task but she is now finished dealing with the faction. Damage CTRL was drafted to RAW in this year's WWE Draft.

"It was one hell of a ride! Damage CTRL and Kabukis ain't nothing to play with... But I'm finally done with that game!." wrote Belair.

Belair sends a message to The Kabuki Warriors and Damage CTRL on Instagram.

WWE star picks a winner between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently predicted a winner in a hypothetical match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Role Model picked Bianca Belair to defeat Jade Cargill in a singles match. She noted that Belair has learned from her previous rivalries in WWE and has more experience than Cargill.

"If that match happens, I'm gonna have to go with Bianca, and that's only because she had so many matches with me. She's learned from the best! She, in the end, has more experience than Jade Cargill right now, and maybe that doesn't happen in a couple of years from now [compared to] if that match were to happen today. But I'm gonna have to go with The EST," said Bayley. [From 03:07 to 03:28]

You can check out the video below:

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are a tall task for any tag team trying to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see how long Belair and Cargill can hold onto the titles moving forward.

