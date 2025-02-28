Bianca Belair reveals canceled plans with Jade Cargill; replaced with Naomi

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared plans with Jade Cargill that eventually did not come to fruition and the former ultimately ended up doing something similar with Naomi instead. Cargill has been absent from television programming since she was the victim of a heinous attack on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Bianca Belair and Naomi recently dressed up as The Clovers from the film Bring It On. Speaking with New York Post Sports, The EST shared that she initially planned on cosplaying as the cheerleading squad from the film with Jade Cargill around Halloween, but those plans fell through.

"What is funny is that, when Jade [Cargill] and I were in a tag team, I think it was Halloween time, and the conversation actually had came up then. But, I think we just didn't, it wasn't a perfect opportunity for it to happen. Because we felt like, maybe not for a match, you know? You've got to be serious when you are going into a match," she said. [From 00:01 - 00:19]

Belair then revealed that she and Naomi decided to wear the Bring It On-inspired gear to confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez earlier this month.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently showed a video footage to the former champions that showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez near the ambulance, which Jade Cargill was being loaded into.

The Judgment Day stars defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Vince Russo claims WWE star should have returned on RAW to cost Bianca Belair and Naomi

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that Jade Cargill should have returned during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW to cost Bianca Belair and Naomi the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo responded to a fan's comment and agreed that Jade Cargill should have returned this past Monday night. The legend suggested that the company was stretching out the storyline for as long as they could.

"This, I mean, Michael, I agree with you. That would have been great, but they're going to milk this out. We knew how many months ago it was Bianca and Naomi? But evidently they think we don't know. So they're going to keep dragging this out bro till as long as they could drag it out." [30:41 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

There have been recent reports suggesting that Jade Cargill will be making her WWE return imminently after Bianca Belair and The Glow lost the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW.

