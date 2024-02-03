Bianca Belair reveals hilarious nickname ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently revealed a hilarious nickname given to her by husband, Montez Ford.

The EST of WWE is currently in the news for her work outside the squared circle. The 34-year-old, alongside Montez Ford, is set to be in the latest Hulu reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The reality TV show will showcase their journey as a couple and professional wrestlers. The eight-episode show is scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Bianca Belair recently posted an "Ask Me Anything" story on Instagram, asking her followers to write in their questions. One user asked the former WWE Women's Champion if she and her husband use nicknames for each other. In response, Belair revealed the nickname given to her by Montez Ford:

"I literally just call him BAE All the time... and he calls me.... MABEL😂," wrote Belair.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of Belair's Instagram story.

Bianca Belair's most recent in-ring appearance was in the Women's Royal Rumble Match on January 27. She entered the match at number 10 and lasted over 47 minutes before getting eliminated by the eventual winner, Bayley. Belair eliminated TNA Knockouts Champion Jordyyne Grace, her sole elimination in the Rumble.

Bianca Belair opens up on her experience shooting for the upcoming show

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Classic, Belair opened up about her experience shooting for Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The EST of WWE stated that having cameras follow her in her personal life felt quite weird. She further talked about her real-life dynamic with her husband, Montez Ford:

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Belair said.

Expand Tweet

Since losing her championship to IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2023, Belair has been involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former champion after the leader of the faction won the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Will Bianca Belair win the Women's Championship again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.