Bianca Belair reveals massive regret; has to have it medically removed

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair revealed a massive regret today on social media and had it medically removed. The 35-year-old won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a Women's World Title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Belair took to her Instagram story today to share that she regretted getting one of her tattoos on her midsection during her college days. She noted that she didn't even like cupcakes or stars, and had the ink removed. The veteran noted that getting a tattoo removed hurts more than getting one.

"Tattoo removals hurt worse than getting a tattoo. I regret ever getting this stupid tattoo... I don't even like cupcakes or stars. I hate you 3 am Houston Texas tattoo parlor. Young and dumb in college," she wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Belair had one of her tattoos removed today. [Image credit: Screengrab of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

IYO SKY won the Women's World Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley on the RAW following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Bianca Belair and The Genius of the Sky were supposed to sign the contract to make their title match official on this past Monday's episode of the red brand, but Ripley interrupted.

The Eradicator laid out both stars first and then signed the contract herself before exiting with it. Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley also brawled backstage as RAW General Manager Adam Pearce struggled to get control of the situation during this past Monday's show.

Rhea Ripley reveals why she is angry at Bianca Belair following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley discussed her issues with Bianca Belair following this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on RAW Recap, The Eradicator disclosed that she was mad at Belair for being ringside during her title defense against IYO SKY earlier this month. She added that the EST of WWE should have come to the ring after the match to confront her WrestleMania 41 opponent, instead.

"I'm so sick and tired of people overstepping into my business. It's not your time yet. You shouldn't have been out there. It was my time, and it's IYO's time. You should've sat backstage, watched the TV like everyone else, waited for an outcome and then make your appearance and then get your 15 minutes of fame and you can come out and confront the winner, confront the challenger. Confront who you're gonna stand across the ring from at WrestleMania. That's when you come out. You don't sit out there clapping and being a little cheerleader," said Ripley. [24:42-25:12]

It would appear that Ripley has not accepted the loss and is determined to be added to the Women's World Championship match next month at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.

