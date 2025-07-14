Bianca Belair reveals reality of being a referee; gives WWE stars their flowers

Bianca Belair revealed the reality of being a WWE official following Evolution and sent a heartfelt message. Belair served as the Special Guest Referee for the No Holds Barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution 2025 last night.

The EST took to social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW to react to referee Jessika Carr's message. Carr praised the rest of the referees on the roster and also complimented Belair for respecting their craft. The former champion responded to Jessika, sharing that she had immense respect for the referees in the company.

"I have so much respect for yall!!!! Cause… whew! It truly is a craft! Now, Come get y’all job back! Please and Thanks 🙏🏾" wrote Belair.

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi last night at Evolution and is scheduled for a title match at SummerSlam next month. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion last night at the PLE. Bianca Belair has not been in action since WWE WrestleMania 41 due to a hand injury.

Bianca Belair sends emotional message to WWE star

SmackDown star Bianca Belair recently sent an emotional message to her husband, Montez Ford, on their wedding anniversary.

Ford and Belair have been married since June 2018 and recently celebrated their seventh anniversary together. The 36-year-old revealed that they celebrated their anniversary while traveling and sent a heartfelt message to her husband.

"Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary! 06-23-2018. May be a day or so late on here lol. But, we have celebrated our anniversary while traveling thru multiple places and time zones these past 2 days… New York- Milan-Dubai-Australia… feel like it’s been our anniversary for 2-3 days lol. I’m not sure what day it is anywhere at this point but no matter where we are and what we are doing I always want to be with you. What’s next for us? So much more. I love you," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

A recent report suggested that Bianca Belair may be ready to return to the ring around WWE SummerSlam next month. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran once she is cleared to return to action.

