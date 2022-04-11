Bianca Belair’s hysterical reaction to Montez Ford’s extravagant birthday present

Bianca Belair's birthday this weekend might have been the bEST one yet.

The RAW Women's Champion took to Instagram today to reveal that her husband, Montez Ford of The Street Profits, bought her a boat for her birthday. Her hilarious reaction is embedded in the Instagram post below.

Regarding the incredible gift, Belair wrote:

"Some girls want Birkins. Some want Boats. No, but seriously….My a husband bought me a f’n boat for my Birthday! I’ve always said I wanted a pontoon boat but never thought I’d get one. Like WHAT?!!!!!!!!! @montezfordwwe."

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is overwhelmed with happiness on her 33rd birthday

April has been quite the birthday month for the EST of WWE thus far.

Last weekend, she defeated Becky Lynch during night one of WrestleMania 38 to become the new RAW Women's Champion, a storyline that began between the two women all the way back at SummerSlam last year.

It appears that this weekend was just as important to the new RAW Women's Champion as she took to social media to reflect upon her 33rd birthday and how happy she is right now.

"What a day! I am just so overwhelmed with so much happiness and love! 33 was a special one! Thank you EVERYONE for all the Birthday luv... every tweet, post, text, phone call, etc. means so much! Truly one to remember," Bianca Belair tweeted.

As you can see in the photos below, WWE Superstars Omos, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai were among those in attendance for Belair's birthday festivities this weekend.

What are your thoughts on Belair's big birthday present from Montez Ford? Did her reaction make you laugh? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

